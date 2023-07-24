Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List
Breaking

Ex-Liberal MP Lucy Wicks 'beyond distressed' after public outing in Taylor Martin text scandal

Michael Parris
By Michael Parris
Updated July 24 2023 - 4:15pm, first published 1:41pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Wicks says she is distressed to have been outed as the woman at the centre of a complaint about allegedly abusive text messages.
Lucy Wicks says she is distressed to have been outed as the woman at the centre of a complaint about allegedly abusive text messages.

Former Central Coast Liberal MP Lucy Wicks says she is "beyond distressed" after being named on Sydney radio station 2GB as the woman at the centre of a scandal involving former Parliamentary Secretary for the Hunter Taylor Martin.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Parris

Michael Parris

Journalist

Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his stories about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has covered NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.