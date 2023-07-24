Former Central Coast Liberal MP Lucy Wicks says she is "beyond distressed" after being named on Sydney radio station 2GB as the woman at the centre of a scandal involving former Parliamentary Secretary for the Hunter Taylor Martin.
"I am distressed today to learn that I have been named by Radio 2GB as the person who made a formal and confidential complaint regarding abuse by a NSW Member of Parliament spanning more than 5 years," the former Robertson federal MP wrote on Facebook.
Mr Martin issued an apology on Sunday for "ugly and undignified" behaviour dating back to when he was in a relationship with an unnamed woman.
The Liberal party has appointed a senior counsel to independently investigate allegations contained in a formal complaint regarding alleged abusive text messages from an MP.
Details of the allegations were leaked to the media late last week.
Mr Martin has excused himself from the Liberal party room while the investigation continues.
Ms Wicks' identity, though known to journalists and party insiders, had remained secret until Monday morning.
"My complaint to the Liberal Party was in relation to serious concerns including behaviour in the workplace, in the party and in political interactions," Ms Wicks said on Facebook.
"It includes allegations that I was physically threatened and received hundreds of demeaning, degrading and abusive texts.
"During that 5-year period, I was continually exposed to highly aggressive barrages of verbal abuse, which included threats to destroy my reputation if I spoke up.
"I am beyond distressed that I have had to disclose even a small portion of these details.
"I sought to create a confidential process that would enable natural justice and provide me with safety as I navigate this process.
"I would be grateful if the media would respect my privacy at this time."
Mr Martin, who entered Parliament in 2017 at the age of 26, said on Sunday that he was "young and inexperienced and I found myself involved in a situation that was way beyond me".
"There were heated words during my attempts to go separate ways that I sincerely regret. It was an ugly and undignified parting of ways," he said.
"If I could undo any hurt that has been caused, I would do it in a heartbeat.
"I am so sorry and apologise unreservedly to everyone that has been caught up in it. I truly welcome the process that the party has commenced and I intend to fully cooperate."
NSW Liberal Party headquarters wrote to journalists on Monday saying the party had "respected the agency and wishes of the person who has come forward to treat the matter confidentially".
"Public commentary on this investigation could deny procedural fairness to those involved in this process," the Liberal statement said.
"The party will not be making any further comment while the independent investigation is taking place and respectfully asks others to do the same."
Ms Wicks was Member for Robertson from 2013 until losing her seat to Labor's Gordon Reid in 2022.
Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his stories about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has covered NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.
