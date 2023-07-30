Newcastle Herald
GP Access hours extended at Belmont, Mater hospitals

Michael Parris
By Michael Parris
July 31 2023 - 5:00am
Newcastle MP Sharon Claydon announcing the reopening of Mater Hospital GP Access clinic in May. File picture
The federal government has restored opening hours at two of the Hunter's GP Access After Hours clinics after reinstating the service's funding.

