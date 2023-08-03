Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Knights' scoring spree evokes memories of Joey Johns' glory days

By Robert Dillon
August 3 2023 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Winger Dominic Young is on the verge of breaking the Knights' record for most tries in a season. Picture Getty Images
Winger Dominic Young is on the verge of breaking the Knights' record for most tries in a season. Picture Getty Images

THE Newcastle Knights are on track to score their most points in any season since the halcyon days of the club's greatest-ever player, Andrew Johns.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.