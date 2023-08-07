It has withstood the test of time, surviving a devastating bushfire in 2013, but now the Big Prawn has lost its head.
The giant fibreglass crustacean that sits adjacent to the ruins of the Big T service station on the Pacific Highway at Crangan Bay, has been decapitated.
The culprit behind the beheading is as yet unknown and the big question is how did they manage to carry out such an act?
Budgewoi resident Brooke Hughes said she was told by a friend on Saturday night that the Big Prawn was missing its head and "it was definitely there on Friday".
"We went on Sunday morning to see for ourselves and yes - it was gone," she said.
She said looking around the base of the icon she noticed its legs had been left laying on the ground along with grinding discs.
"I think it's a real shame that someone has done this, but I think he should've been moved awhile ago when the service station closed and put him at the Swansea roundabout or something," she said.
"It's always been a hit with our kids whenever we drive past they yell out 'big prawn!' it's kind of like someone stealing the Big Banana."
Her husband Rob Hughes, formerly of Swansea, said he had been going past the prawn since he was a child.
"I always used to see it when mum and dad used to travel to and from Sydney, it's been there a long time. I love a joke but it's a bit disappointing to be honest, it should've been moved a long time ago," he said.
Police officers attached to Lake Macquarie Police District and Tuggerah Lakes Police District told the Newcastle Herald nothing had been officially reported on the incident yet.
The prawn was built by Lake Macquarie local Shane Simpson in 1991 and has been quite the local fixture.
IN THE NEWS:
I'm a journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I'm a journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.