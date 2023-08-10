HAS the Western world collectively gone mad? The movie Barbie is proving to be a smash hit. It's a movie made about a plastic doll with impossible dimensions and an obsession with the colour pink that was targeted at five-year old girls. US Judge Alex Kozinski's opinion was that the original '50s Barbie doll resembled a "German street walker" and still possessed a "fictitious figure". We all laughed when Aqua brought out the song Barbie Girl 25 years ago, but that was a joke set to music. A full-length movie about the same child's toy? Is there a sensible plot? Do adults seriously want to pay money to see it? Is this proof that Western civilisation has finally collapsed into a cesspool of trivial decadence? God help us.