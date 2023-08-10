Newcastle Herald
Letters

Letters and short takes August 12 2023

By Letters to the Editor
Updated August 11 2023 - 3:27pm, first published 4:30am
Hilton Grugeon.
HILTON Grugeon's belief (''He doesn't understand Newcastle': Grugeon', Newcastle Herald, 7/8), that those making the decisions on Newcastle's future are "working together for the better outcome of the city" is contrary to John Tierney's view of the state of play in Newcastle politics ('Whose city is it? Grassroots revolt at Newcastle town hall', Opinion 5/8).

