Bic Runga sways back to Australia to perform her ambitious second album Beautiful Collision

By Josh Leeson
August 11 2023 - 7:00pm
New Zealand singer-songwriter Bic Runga is touring her 2002 album Beautiful Collision in Australia. Picture file
WHEN Bic Runga listens back to her 26-year-old self on her 2002 album Beautiful Collision she can't help but feel torn by her ambition.

