Tom Jones, Jack Johnson, Costello, Garrett and 18 more announced for Bluesfest 2024

Jim Kellar
By Jim Kellar
August 16 2023 - 5:30am
Welsh singing legend Tom Jones is booked to play Bluesfest 2024.
Something old, something new, and something deadset in the middle.

