Hunter football clubs are reporting record interest in their girls' competitions after the Matildas' thrilling run to the World Cup semi-finals.
New Lambton junior football club vice-president David Thomas said the "hype and excitement" of the World Cup had translated into an increase in inquiries about the club's five-a-side girls' summer league.
"You can tell there's much more interest from the girls than before the World Cup," he said.
"We're getting additional messages on our Facebook page and the website."
He said many boys and girls had pushed for club viewing nights to watch Australia in action.
New Lambton is one of the biggest junior football clubs in the region.
Thirty per cent of its players are girls, but the club has a "priority goal" of even numbers of male and female participants.
Adamstown Rosebud coaching coordinator Kerry Conquest said she had received "around 20" inquiries for summer competitions since the tournament began and four inquiries for next season.
"People are asking how they can register for next year. They have been girls, so whether that's coincidental or due to this, I don't know," she said.
"They are asking when registrations open, or are we running summer football programs, which is not something that we do, but they have been asking about them.
"We don't normally get asked that, so I would say that has a bit to do with this as well."
Rosebud have promoted the fact that Matildas and Everton midfielder Clare Wheeler is a former club junior.
"I think we will see a flow-on effect from it," Ms Conquest said.
"Even boys. I'm surprised. I didn't think boys would be all that interested.
"Our boys have been quite caught up in it as well.
"It is a great thing for football. Not only for women's football, but for football in general."
Broadmeadow Magic girls youth technical director Brad Jones said he hoped the World Cup would encourage more girls to play sport.
Mr Jones said the club's player expressions of interest, which opened at the start of the World Cup, were up 40 per cent compared with the corresponding time last year.
"The enjoyment and quality of the sport has been enhanced for first-time players," he said.
"I hope there is a massive influx of participation in all sports, not just soccer.
"I hope the Matildas' heroics spur on heaps of new Sam Kerrs and Ellie Carpenters across Newcastle."
