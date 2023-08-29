Newcastle Herald
Knights name debutant as multiple players rested for last-round clash with Dragons

By Max McKinney
Updated August 29 2023 - 4:54pm, first published 4:11pm
Riley Jones, right, has been named to make his NRL debut on Sunday. Picture by Simone De Peak
Knights coach Adam O'Brien will rest at least three NRL regulars from Newcastle's last-round clash with St George Illawarra on Saturday.

