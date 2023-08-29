Knights coach Adam O'Brien will rest at least three NRL regulars from Newcastle's last-round clash with St George Illawarra on Saturday.
O'Brien has left out centre Dane Gagai, back-rower Tyson Frizell and hooker Phoenix Crossland from the 22-man match squad.
Halfback Jackson Hastings and edge forward Lachlan Fitzgibbon could also miss the game at Kogarah after being named as only reserves.
Enari Tuala has been named to replace Gagai in the centres, mid-season recruit Fa'amanu Brown will start at hooker and the club looks set to debut Riley Jones in the No.14 jersey.
As O'Brien indicated after the side's 32-6 win over Cronulla, Lachlan Miller replaces injured skipper Kalyn Ponga at fullback.
Dylan Lucas and Brodie Jones have been named to start in the back row.
1 Lachlan Miller
2 Dom Young
3 Enari Tuala
4 Bradman Best
5 Greg Marzhew
6 Tyson Gamble
7 Adam Clune
8 Jacob Saifiti (C)
9 Fa'amanu Brown
10 Leo Thompson
11 Dylan Lucas
12 Brodie Jones
13 Adam Elliott
14 Riley Jones
15 Daniel Saifiti
16 Jack Hetherington
17 Mat Croker
18 Jack Johns
19 Oryn Keeley
20 Lachlan Fitzgibbon
21 Jackson Hastings
22 David Armstrong
