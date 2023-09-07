The federal government says it's doing its best to reduce costs, but I don't believe it. Everyone has been told that the higher costs are partly because of the war in Ukraine, but the government earns an enormous amount of GST from us every day. The money is funding the war by supplying tanks and other support. While it looks good that we are "donating" these weapons, we are also suffering the cost of a war that has nothing to do with us. I just wish they would come clean and stop blaming the war. Tell us the truth.