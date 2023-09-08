Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Leading Newcastle academic pushes for focus on peer support and families to improve out-of-home care

Gabriel Fowler
By Gabriel Fowler
Updated September 9 2023 - 7:54am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Source: Department of Communities and Justice Caseworker Dashboard statistics for March 2023 quarter.
Source: Department of Communities and Justice Caseworker Dashboard statistics for March 2023 quarter.

MORE time, money and effort must be made to keep children at home, or in appropriate forms of foster care if they must be removed from their families, with a focus on restoration, says leading Hunter academic, Nicola Ross.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabriel Fowler

Gabriel Fowler

Senior Journalist

General news, investigations, community, health, social welfare, transition, justice. gabriel.fowler@newcastleherald.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.