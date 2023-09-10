Newcastle Herald
Knights still alive in NRL finals after thrilling win against Canberra

By Robert Dillon
Updated September 10 2023 - 7:07pm, first published 6:43pm
Knights centre Dane Gagai dives over but the bunker ruled no-try. Picture by Peter Lorimer
THE Newcastle Knights are alive and kicking in the race for the NRL premiership after a thrilling 30-28 triumph against Canberra in Sunday's do-or-die play-off at McDonald Jones Stadium.

