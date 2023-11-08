Chris Deere, the father of the internet in Newcastle and Hunter, was determined that the city would be ready for it. He founded the first internet service provider in the region, Hunterlink, in 1994 and founded the telco Ipera Communications in 2000 with a vision to bring high speed internet to Newcastle. A pioneer of the internet age, he also established the first commercial wireless network in Australia in 2002. He was a techie's techie, and a mentor to countless young professionals in the early days of the Australian internet.

