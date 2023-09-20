Newcastle Herald
Country star Jake Davey remains positive he will walk again following emergency back surgery

Josh Leeson
By Josh Leeson
Updated September 21 2023 - 8:37am, first published 5:30am
Taree country artist Jake Davey remains positive despite his devastating back injury. Pictures by Jonathan Carroll
Taree country artist Jake Davey remains positive despite his devastating back injury. Pictures by Jonathan Carroll

COUNTRY musician Jake Davey is facing the prospect of never walking again.

Journalist

Josh Leeson is an entertainment and features journalist, specialising in music, at the Newcastle Herald. He first joined the masthead in 2008 after stints at the Namoi Valley Independent and Port Stephens Examiner and has previously covered sport including the Asian Cup, A-League, Surfest, cricket and rugby league.

