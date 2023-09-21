LEADERS are calling for urgent efforts to retain the skills in MolyCop's workforce after the company on Thursday announced it would lay off Hunter 250 staff.
Minister for Industry and Science Ed Husic spoke about the devastating human impact of the MolyCop job losses after visiting the University of Newcastle's ResTech building.
"Politicians in these situations can point to a whole host of international factors. We can talk about all of the stuff we (the government) is doing on manufacturing, we can talk about the revitalisation of the Hunter, but, to be frank, I'm not even thinking about those things," he said
"I'm thinking about those 250 employees and I feel very much for them. I'm the son of a metal worker. Our family has been through periods where redundancies kick in and I know this will be a tough day and a tough few months as well. I feel for the families who have young kids who are wondering why their parents are so anxious because they are thinking about how they will pay the bills and put food on the table."
Mr Husic said Prime Minister Anthony Albanese did not know about the impending announcement when he visited Newcastle on Wednesday to speak about the government's National Reconstruction Fund.
Newcastle MP Sharon Claydon said the government would support the affected workers in whatever way was possible.
"One job loss is one too many," she said.
"My thoughts are with the workers, their families and the community. I've already been in touch with the union to let them know myself and the government are there to support them in any way that is possible."
"It's critical that the knowledge and skills of these workers is retained and they have livelihoods and prosperity going forward. We cannot afford to lose those smarts in this region because we are going to need them."
The Australian Workers' Union (AWU) has said Molycop's decision to cease steel-making at the Waratah site marks a "sad day" for the Hunter and the Australian steel industry.
The AWU estimates about half of the 250 workers who will be made redundant are its members.
The union will be working with Molycop management to ensure all affected workers receive their full entitlements and re-training opportunities, AWU NSW branch secretary Tony Callinan said.
"This announcement will come as a painful shock to workers, many of whom have worked at that site for their whole working lives," Mr Callinan said.
"This steel mill has been operating for over a century, sustaining livelihoods and the community.
"Today's announcement represents a sad day for the Hunter and a sad day for the Australian manufacturing industry."
He said right now the immediate focus is working with the company to "minimise the pain".
"Expressions of interest for voluntary redundancies from across the entire site will hopefully minimise forced redundancies and there will be re-training opportunities for those who need to continue working," he said.
