Misha was at home in Ukraine when Russia's tanks rolled into Kyiv. His family are still there; his mother and sister work from a bomb shelter, and he sends whatever money he can make home to support them. The show had to secure a special visa for the 31-year-old to come to Australia. Without it, he would have been conscripted into military service. When he is on stage, with his joints on swivels and his eyes turned to the light, his mind is always at home with the fear that the next shell could land anywhere.

