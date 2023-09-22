Hunter Disability Magazine - September Edition 2023

Welcome to the September edition of Hunter Disability Magazine 2023, published by the Newcastle Herald on behalf of Australian Community Media.
Hunter Disability Magazine strives to inform and inspire our community on how we can work together to make real, tangible differences for those living with disability.
Our cover stories this edition focus on Down syndrome and showcase the power of representation for people living with disability and the importance of inclusion.
As we move towards Down Syndrome Awareness Week, our stories also canvas initiatives that bring the condition into the mainstream, and the challenges that remain.
As well as that, Hunter Disability Magazine provides people living with a disability in the Hunter information about the latest products, services, technology aids and equipment on the market, as well as information about service providers and government initiatives.
