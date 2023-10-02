Check in for a greener future at Holiday Inn Express Newcastle

Picture JP Creative

This is sponsored content for Pro-invest Group.



From entering the room with a bamboo key to the glass water bottles and bamboo door hangers it doesn't take long to notice something is different at Holiday Inn Express Newcastle.

The hotel is almost completely plastic free with pens next to be replaced with a more sustainable option. Even the plants within the hotel are alive adding to the aesthetic and improving air quality.

The focus on the environment is nothing new for the hotel which opened in March 2019 after being designed and constructed with a focus on sustainability.

General manager Rob Fahey has been with the hotel from the start and has seen it transform from a concrete shell to the first hotel building to achieve carbon-neutral certification in 2021.

"An environmental focus is an expectation now from most guests," he said.

"We're focused on maintaining our responsibility and keeping up with expectations. Beyond that it's just the right thing to do."

Pro-invest Group ESG manager Cindy van der Wal enjoys working with Holiday Inn Express Newcastle to further their commitment to sustainability. Picture JP Creative

Pro-invest Group ESG manager Cindy van der Wal has also noticed the shift in consumer expectations especially following the pandemic.

"Corporate accounts request extensive information around sustainability including the hotel's carbon footprint," she said.

"This is a positive change for us. We can share what we're doing and explore market expectations."

It's not just corporate clients who care about the environmental impact of their stay with many accommodation booking sites now incorporating sustainability as a search criteria.

This enables the team at Holiday Inn Express Newcastle to showcase their commitment and dedication to their sustainability efforts.

"Being sustainable is in the hotel team's DNA," Rob said.

"We've had that focus from the start and the team is incredibly proud to work for the hotel.

"They can see the impact and live it so they can advocate for what we do 100 per cent."

Room cards and door hangers are made from bamboo, not plastic, to help create a greener environment within the hotel. Picture JP Creative

Holiday Inn Express Newcastle sustainability achievements and initiatives include:



Carbon-neutral certification - the first hotel building in Australia to achieve this under the NABERS Climate Active pathway.

Has held 5-star or higher NABERS Energy rating every year since opening. One of only eight hotels across Australia to currently hold such a rating.

Champions of the IHG 'A Greener Stay' initiative. This invites guests to minimise their environmental footprint during their stay with guests having opted into more than 4000 "Greener Stay nights" over the past two years.

The dedication to sustainably also continues outside the four walls of the hotel with more and more used and brought into the hotel aligning with this commitment.

"We want to know the suitability story of suppliers we deal with," Rob said.

Holiday Inn Express Newcastle opened in March 2019 after being designed and constructed with a focus on sustainability. Picture supplied

All these initiatives are strongly supported and driven by Holiday Inn Express Newcastle's parent company, Pro-invest Group, who is focused on sustainability across all the hotels, offices and residential properties it designs, builds and operates.

"It makes good business sense and it's such a great opportunity to make a positive impact," Cindy said.

"Our investors, suppliers and employees are all on the same page and working towards having a greater environmental and social impact."

The hotel's commitment to achieve net zero carbon by 2030 aligns with the City of Newcastle's goal to achieve a net zero emissions future.

"It's a one-in-all-in approach and it holds weight if everyone is on the same page," Rob said.