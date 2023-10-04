Knights award caps off Upton's stellar NRLW season

Knights fullback Tamika Upton has capped off her stunning NRLW campaign by winning the club's player-of-the-year award.
The 26-year-old was named Newcastle's best at an end-of-season presentation dinner at Wests City on Wednesday night.
It is the first time Upton has won the award in two seasons at the club.
She was also named a joint-winner of the players' player award with centre Shanice Parker.
A Central Queensland product, Upton joined the Knights after claiming two premierships with the Broncos across 2019-20 and has won two more with Newcastle over the past seasons.
The vice-captain scored a double inside the last 10 minutes to inspire Newcastle's come-from-behind 24-18 win over Gold Coast in Sunday's grand final.
The performance earned her a second Kayrn Muprhy Medal, having won the best-on-ground award a year earlier in Newcastle's first premiership triumph.
Upton was also named the league's player of the year, winning the Dally M Medal for the first time, in the days before the decider.
In 11 appearances this season, she scored seven tries, recorded 10 try-assists, 59 tackles-breaks and 12 line-breaks.
She averaged a staggering 219.4 run-metres per game, one of only two players above the 200-metre mark.
Upton, along with Caitlan Johnston and Yasmin Clydsdale, was one of three Knights players named in the Australian squad this week.
Clydsdale, who has now won three consecutive premierships, also winning the 2021 title when she was at the Roosters, picked up Newcastle's coach's award.
She also claimed the gladiator-of-the-year award, which is chosen by the Once a Knight Old Boys.
Former Young Matildas captain Sheridan Gallagher was named the club's rookie of the year.
Gallagher had only played two games of rugby league in Sydney prior to joining the Knights but managed to feature in all 11 games this season, scoring seven tries.
The Macarthur product produced a game-changing strip late in the grand final.
Kurri Kurri junior Kayla Romaniuk took out the community award for her work promoting the sport and encouraging young girls to play.
The thrive award, which goes to a player who puts the team first, went to Tiana Davison, who will likely make her Test debut in coming weeks after being named in New Zealand's squad on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, Clydsdale is expected to miss Australia's first match in the Pacific Championships against New Zealand on October 14 after accepting an early guilty plea for a dangerous-contact charge from the grand final.
