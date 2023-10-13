"We thought animation was a way of communicating that emotional story, but softening it a little bit to make it more accessible, but also more watchable by children" he says. "So while I envisage children will watch this as a documentary series, and parents with young kids, I'd love to have an animated element to bring children so they could look at it and go, 'Oh, that's me, that's a teacher at my school, that's how I am'. Maybe there is something that can be done. That's the outcome we are hoping for."