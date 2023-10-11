Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Uni's Jim Jose says we will regret denying Voice recognition

Michael Parris
Michael Parris
October 12 2023 - 7:00am
Professor Jim Jose says political attempts to prevent constitutional recognition of First Nations people are "morally bankrupt". Picture supplied
University of Newcastle political scientist Jim Jose says Australians will wake up with a "hangover" on Sunday when they realise they have rejected constitutional recognition of Indigenous people.

