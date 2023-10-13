Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Business

Weddding Chats founder Tommy Casha stokes social media frenzy

Jim Kellar
By Jim Kellar
October 13 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tommy Casha, founder of Wedding Chats. Picture by Marina Neil
Tommy Casha, founder of Wedding Chats. Picture by Marina Neil

Tommy Casha has made himself the right guy in the right place at the right time.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jim Kellar

Jim Kellar

Weekender Editor

Jim Kellar is editor of the Newcastle Herald's Weekender magazine. He writes about culture, art, food and music. jkellar@newcastleherald.com.au

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.