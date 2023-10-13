Newcastle Herald
Voice referendum: Newcastle Knights legend Ashley Gordon on why he's voting 'yes'

By Robert Dillon
October 14 2023 - 5:30am
Former Knights crowd favourite Ashley Gordon, who has worked for years with Indigenous communities, will vote yes in today's referendum. Main picture by Peter Lorimer
THE name Ashley Gordon evokes nothing but fond memories for Newcastle Knights fans.

