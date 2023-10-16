As for Linda Burney saying a full audit of where the $40 billion each year of taxpayers money goes is not necessary, why not? It's plain too much money is going to too many administrative snouts and not where it's meant to go. A full audit and good shake-up is urgently needed to stop the rot once and for all, and for the prime minister to put his efforts into getting his priorities right in serving all of us, not devoting so much time on the Indigenous minority, much as I agree they need all the help they can get.