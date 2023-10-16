Newcastle Herald
Letters

Letters and short takes

By Letters to the Editor
October 17 2023 - 4:00am
THE Voice referendum will stand as an historic day for Australia. As a 'no' campaigner and voter there was no joy in victory for me, only a sombre and sad feeling of relief that it was over. This vote should not have been held. Instead of going on a poorly considered glory hunt and trying to put the requirement for the Voice into our Constitution, Mr Albanese should have done the hard yards and put in place a legislated Voice.

