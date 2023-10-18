Crunching the numbers on Newcastle container terminal's viability

Many blame the 'yes' campaign or the Prime Minister. But all the lies and misinformation peddled by Dutton, Price and Mundine were countered by the truth, repeated over and over again by the government and 'yes' proponents. How many times did they have to say that the constitution will recognise First Nations people and give them the right to have a say in matters that directly affect them, and that the Parliament will decide how this Voice will work - the detail? The truth was there, you just had to be interested enough to listen to it or to seek it out.