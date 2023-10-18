Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List
Letters

Letters and short takes October 19 2023

By Letters to the Editor
October 19 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Crunching the numbers on Newcastle container terminal's viability
Crunching the numbers on Newcastle container terminal's viability

PORT of Newcastle (PON) declined to comment to the Newcastle Herald when asked about an industrial subdivision approved by City of Newcastle council next to the port's container terminal site ("Jobs bonanza for $225 million project", Herald 17/10).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.