Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

A-League men, 2023: Jets veteran Jason Hoffman leans on retired mates for advice on new role

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
October 19 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

JASON Hoffman is closing in on the record for the most national league games for Newcastle and the Jets veteran is leaning on a couple of retired former teammates in pursuit of it.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.