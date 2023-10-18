JASON Hoffman is closing in on the record for the most national league games for Newcastle and the Jets veteran is leaning on a couple of retired former teammates in pursuit of it.
Hoffman sits on 221 A-League games for the Jets, 23 shy of the mark set by former Breakers and United defender Andy Roberts in the old National Soccer League.
The Jets open their new campaign away to Perth on Sunday.
Hoffman made his debut as a striker in 2007 but has played the majority of his 16 seasons at right back.
However, new coach Rob Stanton has shifted the evergreen 34-year-old to the heart of defence, where he is likely to partner Mark Natta against Perth.
"It has been extremely exciting to take on a new role," Hoffman said. "I have been pretty versatile throughout my career. Anything that is new, you can meet it in two ways. I have always taken the positive approach and seen it as a new chapter. It is an exciting challenge to learn a new role and contribute to the team in a different way."
Hoffman played much of his career alongside good friends Nigel Boogaard and Nikolai Topor-Stanley, who are regarded among the best centrebacks to have played in the A-League.
Boogaard captained Newcastle for six seasons, leading the Jets to the grand final in 2018, and retired in 2021 after 275 games, the last 122 for his home town.
Topor-Stanley was also a part of the Jets' 2018 team and called it quits last season aged 38 with an incredible 380 games to his name, including 189 for Newcastle.
"They are guys I seek advice off now, especially playing a new position this season," Hoffman said. "They are two of the best to have done it in our league. It is a luxury to have those guys as resources. I have asked many questions from the friendlies that we have played. I have shown them clips of goals we have conceded and asked what we could have done better here and there. There are 1000 learning opportunities I get can get from guys who do it naturally. It has become more natural for me over the past few weeks."
Stanton has been impressed with Hoffman's transition.
"Hoff has put his hand up and said: 'I can do this'. He is making a really good fist of it," Stanton said. "He and Mark Natta have been doing well. We also have Phil Cancar and Nathan Grimaldi - two really good young centrebacks. Hoff gives us that extra bit of experience.
"I have looked at the other centrebacks and compared them to some of the things our boys have been doing in games. I don't see a huge difference. I know three are young and Hoff hasn't played a lot there, but they are fast learners and are doing things at a high rate. I know they will deliver."
Hoffman believes a strong start is essential against Perth.
"What the last 17 years has told me about A-League football is that the opening 15 minutes of every new season is probably the hardest," he said
"Everyone has so much optimism at the start of the year. The better teams hit the ground running straight away. Once you get runs on the board early in the season, it is hard to stop. With us being a younger team, that will be critical. It gives a young squad belief that what we are doing is right.
"We believe we are in a very good way. We have a very good coach, who is so organised and has many years in the game at a senior level. He understands what it takes to be successful. When that is instilled at the top and filters throughout the squad, you can see a culture change in the football club."
If all goes to plan, Hoffman will surpass Roberts' record at home against Sydney FC on April 7.
But father of two has no plans on stopping there.
"At the moment, I don't feel like slowing down," he said. "All the GPS data suggests I am capable of doing it.
"I still feel like I have got a few years left in the game. The new position, at centre half, will help that.
"As a mate-to-mate conversation, Nigel and Nikolai have said 'Hoff while you are still fit and running like a greyhound, you should play as long as you can'. For me that is the challenge."
