THE last train to make the trip from the Austar colliery west of Bellbird was in March 2020. Since then, the ownership of the line from Maitland changed, and it has lain dormant, bar for the storage of coal wagons.
The rail was known mainly for the transport of coal since the 1890s, but there were both private and state-run passenger services linking the people of Cessnock to the rest of the state, including a special Cessnock Express from Sydney.
Dungog has five passenger train departures to Newcastle Monday to Friday, Scone has three, Muswellbrook has four, Singleton has five. Cessnock deserves to be serviced as well. It is not outlandish to propose a few of Maitland's 51 departures originate at Bellbird Heights station.
A starting point of the rail commuter corridor exists and it links one of the fastest-growing regional centres to the rest of the state. What we need is for the people of the Hunter to put their hands up in support. As an ultra-safe ALP electorate nothing needs to be promised to win votes. The LNP hardly bothered to contest the seat. It is time for people to push this issue with the government.
For less than the cost of a bad speedway track in Parramatta, the state government could acquire and renew this crucial public transport link while the corridor's intact and available. It will never be cheaper than now. There's an online petition to the NSW Legislative Assembly to save Cessnock rail. Please consider supporting it.
I HAD to laugh (or cry) as the driver of one of those large American SUVs struggled to park it in the local supermarket.
A normal three-point turn became a five- or six-point turn owing to the vehicle's length, and its huge turning circle ("How the SUV rose to take over Australia's roads", Herald 19/10).
At a time when the rest of the world is downsizing and going electric or hybrid, Australia has become the dumping ground for these large unwanted gas-guzzlers and pedestrian-killers.
Peter Martin mentions in his column that, in response to Australia's appetite for larger vehicles, Standards Australia is considering lengthening the standard parking space by 20cm. The vehicle marketing gurus seem to have successfully targeted middle-aged men, such as wealthy tradies.
With the price of fuel going through the roof, few of these large SUVs will be going on a long road trip any time soon.
I FEEL proud of all those Australians who stood up and voted 'no' at the referendum.
Not intimidated by the multimillion-dollar celebrity 'yes' campaign, they saw through the government's argument that lacked credibility or any clear necessity to change the constitution.
Almost every electorate, except inner-city elites, voted decisively 'no', including the two NT electorates that had large numbers of remote-community Aboriginal people as residents.
By electorate area, 99 per cent of Australia voted 'no'. Much hand-wringing, black arm-banding and mourning has gone on in the 'yes' side since that decisive 'no' vote.
What's with the flying of the Aboriginal flag at half-mast? They want to blame Peter Dutton and everyone but themselves for the result. But Australians want to see practical help for Indigenous people, not ideology.
This has been an embarrassing defeat for Albo and his signature policy.
Will Mr Albanese be seen as a 'lame duck' PM for the rest of his term?
SO our democratic process resulted in total rejection of the Voice proposal, and there have been numerous takeaways. These should include that most ordinary Aussies prefer equality over ethnic division. That's all.
Most ordinary Aussies reject political elites, big business and celebrities telling them what to think, using tactics such as moral blackmail and performative caring. That's all.
Many Indigenous people have done, and are doing, very well. What's needed is an audit of government spending on the many bodies that support the most marginalised. That's all.
Jacinta Nampijinpa Price is a strong, intelligent woman who will be a priceless asset in a future Liberal government, and the PM completely misread the room and his hubris will be his legacy.
That's all.
MAYBE some correspondents should do more research before putting pen to paper? The suggestion ("What will Albo learn from Voice?", Letters, 18/10) that Albanese should "fall on his sword" following the 'no' vote, "as most leaders do", has no basis in truth. The success rate for referendums in our country is extremely low, at 18 per cent, but no prime minister has resigned after a negative result. Menzies' 1951 referendum to outlaw the Communist Party was defeated, but he held on to power for many years after. It seems truth has been the first casualty, both before and after the referendum.
SORRY, Tony Mansfield ("Don't blame racism over Voice", Letters, 19/10), but the last Census showed that only roughly 30 per cent of the population was born overseas. I learned that at trivia a few weeks ago.
WITH the referendum done and dusted, John Farnham is now singing Pressure Down, but is interrupted frequently by Albo requesting him to perform his heart wrenching version of Beatles' classic Help!. Meanwhile, ABBA is thinking of releasing a revised version of Money, Money, Money.
THE Voice was voted down by a 60/40 margin and now the Voice is dead. Supercars, in the council's poll, was voted down by an almost identical margin, but beyond 2024 it seemingly stumbles on, zombie-like. A vote is a vote. Time to put it out of its misery.
DOTTNO, Littleno, the prince of betrayal and Mr Mundane have managed to turn the Aboriginal Voice into white noise. They probably plan to close the gap by plunging us all into penury, except for the cabal of their elite and wealthy mates. They deserve to have their 'no' returned to them come election time.
