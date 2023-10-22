Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List
Letters

Letters and short takes Monday, October 23

By Letters to the Editor
October 23 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Neath's abandoned train station in 2021. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Neath's abandoned train station in 2021. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

THE last train to make the trip from the Austar colliery west of Bellbird was in March 2020. Since then, the ownership of the line from Maitland changed, and it has lain dormant, bar for the storage of coal wagons.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.