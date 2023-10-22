MAYBE some correspondents should do more research before putting pen to paper? The suggestion ("What will Albo learn from Voice?", Letters, 18/10) that Albanese should "fall on his sword" following the 'no' vote, "as most leaders do", has no basis in truth. The success rate for referendums in our country is extremely low, at 18 per cent, but no prime minister has resigned after a negative result. Menzies' 1951 referendum to outlaw the Communist Party was defeated, but he held on to power for many years after. It seems truth has been the first casualty, both before and after the referendum.