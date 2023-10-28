Newcastle Herald
Home/Our Newcastle/The Weekender

Jason Donovan is 'pumped' to bring The Rocky Horror Show - and Dr Frank N Furter - to Newcastle in January

By Lisa Rockman
October 28 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Jason Donovan grew up wanting to be a rock star in a band.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Cover Stories
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.