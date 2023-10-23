Newcastle Herald
Home/News

Dilapidated 100-year-old home at Wickham draws $593k result at auction

Jade Lazarevic
By Jade Lazarevic
Updated October 27 2023 - 10:35am, first published October 23 2023 - 2:36pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
This three-bedroom home at 58 Bishopsgate Street, Wickham has sold at auction for $593,000.
This three-bedroom home at 58 Bishopsgate Street, Wickham has sold at auction for $593,000.

A DILAPIDATED house on the fringe of the inner-city in Wickham attracted a swarm of buyers at auction on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jade Lazarevic

Jade Lazarevic

Property reporter

Jade joined The Newcastle Herald as a reporter in 2001 and spent 15 years covering entertainment. In 2022, she joined ACM's national property team. Jade covers everything in the world of property across Newcastle, Lake Macquarie and the Hunter region including record-breaking sales, real estate trends and new developments. Got a news tip? Get in touch:at jade.lazarevic@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.