JETS coach Gary van Egmond expects Zoe Karipidis to push for a permanent place in the starting side and has not ruled out the teenage centreback getting the nod for the round-three clash against Western Sydney.
Pitched into the XI for the suspended Alex Huynh, Karipidis produced an assured performance in the 1-0 loss to Perth Glory at HBF Park on Sunday night.
Playing alongside Tash Prior, the 18-year-old was solid at the back and had enough confidence to get on the ball and drive into midfield.
"She is doing great. All the kids are starting to do really well," van Egmond said. "It is just a matter of getting game time and more confidence for her. She has been involved in the Young Matildas camps. I received good feedback from the coaches there. Her pre-season was strong and I didn't have any hesitation in bringing her in.
"She is quick and reads things. The next phase for her is learning what's the next pass, how much do I dribble and whats the decision making from there. There is plenty to keep working on but the signs are excellent."
The A-League women's competition breaks for a FIFA international window this weekend.
Huynh, who was sent off in the 1-0 win over the Central Coast, is available for the home clash against the Wanderers on November 3.
Gema Simon, who is battling a knee complaint, has also been earmarked for the centre of defence.
"We have a few options," van Egmond said. "We could play Tash in midfield, we could push Gema up higher if we feel we need a bit more in the front third.
"We will see where people sit this week and have another good week on the training pitch prior to Wanderers."
Karipidis and winger Lara Gooch were invited to a Young Matildas camp in Melbourne this week but withdrew due to HSC exams.
A Susan Phonsongkham goal in the 50th minute was the difference in the Jets loss in the west.
Perth striker Millie Farrow slipped past two defenders in a run across the box and laid off for Phonsongkham, who buried a first-time shot into the left corner.
"We did some good things then switched off for a moment and they scored," van Egmond said.
At the other end, Mindy Barbieri blazed a shit wide early and Melina Ayres had a host of half chances.
"From our perspective, we created some very good build ups but not clear cut chances," van Egmond said. "That is the next stage.
"We were pretty brave in the way we approached it. At times our execution wasn't as good as it could have been.
"We welcome the break and being able to have time to work on things."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.