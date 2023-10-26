MY wife and I had the privilege of attending the Paul McCartney concert on Tuesday.
It was absolutely fantastic, but I believe there was a major fail on the part of McDonald Jones Stadium's traffic management plan: there was, to my knowledge, no disabled drop-off and pick-up zone.
This caused tremendous grief for my wife, and I imagine many other disabled people who were forced to walk long distances to and from the stadium.
When we first arrived and an attendant saw our disabled sticker we were directed to the second car park entrance, where the attendant told us there was no drop-off zone, just parking that had to be pre-booked (which we'd been totally unaware of, having assumed the arrangements would match those at Elton John earlier in the year).
He said we'd have to go to Newcastle Entertainment Centre and get a bus, which is not a good option for someone with balance issues who struggles walking and has particular difficulty with steps.
Afterwards, the streets for two blocks around the entrance were blocked to all but buses and taxis. Again, I expect this caused grief to many.
We even encountered an elderly woman with a walking frame who was in distress because her husband was unable to get to her to pick her up.
At the Elton John concert the stadium had a drop-off and pick-up zone right near the entrance. The street used for that was unused and empty this time.
A major failure on the part of the stadium, if you ask me.
IT'S obvious that Newcastle can attract major events without the hubris of "putting Newcastle on the map". We've been on the map for a long time. Paul McCartney, Elton John and many other major artists that come here all attract huge crowds, where the attendances can be verified. This is in contrast to Supercars, where it seems authorities just parrot whatever they are told by Supercars, whose figures have been called into question numerous times.
The Bondi sculpture walk is projected to attract approximately 500,000 visitors, and they don't have to close the beaches and shut down a suburb like hosting Supercars demands for weeks in the East End. The added bonus is we don't have to see politicians dressed up in Supercars regalia.
I believe we need our council to come out and tell the NSW government that we won't let them impose this event on us simply because nobody else wants it. Business and residents don't need another 12 months of stress wondering if this race will be back. Councillors are supposed to represent the ratepayers. We've said no, so do the right thing and end the uncertainty now.
NEWCASTLE, on Friday you did yourself proud. Close to 500 people came out to stand in solidarity with the people of Palestine at the Hamilton clock tower. Despite police apprehensions, there were no threats of violence towards the protestors, and there were no anti-semitic chants in a rally that was peaceful, yet passionate.
We heard first hand from a man who could not contact his family in Gaza, until he found out they had dispersed themselves amongst friends, so that a bomb could not wipe them all out. He said "hundreds up hundreds of families have been completely wiped out".
Speaker after speaker from across the spectrum - Christians for Peace, an academic, the Greens - condemned the massacres being perpetuated in Gaza and demanded the Australian government call for an immediate cease-fire. The rally ended with children spontaneously coming up to the microphone and passing it around as they chanted "Free, Free Palestine!" and "Gaza don't cry, you will never die". I have attended many rallies, but have never experienced such poignancy and truth coming from the mouths of children. I particularly congratulate Newcastle's Muslim community for its heartfelt solidarity, and the Newcastle police for upholding our right to protest.
Peace is the essential ingredient in this day and age of unparalleled military lethality. If our world is to have a future, and if governments are too afraid to stand for that, citizens must.
WELL done to the East End prudes. Hopefully Newcastle dies, as it has for too many years. It's not just the Supercars; the live music draws opposition too because it's too loud after 9pm. Maybe we should make the CBD a over-55s, residents only area. Let's build another one. Wake up.
IF Chris Minns insists on keeping Supercars in NSW, try for a nice location like Bondi Beach and call the race the Bondi 500.
CHRISTINE Everingham says the electorate has grown a voice ("'Nonsensical'? Supercars extension is madness", Letters, 20/10). That voice has now been heard. But can that voice now just shut up?
THOSE apartment dwellers on Honeysuckle who don't wish to live in a vibrant city ("Honeysuckle residents 'naive' not to expect late night activity", Newcastle Herald 19/10), can swap with me if they like. No complaints here in the suburbs. I would just need to have my East End visa updated.
I THINK David Stuart's reply ("'Bully' tag doesn't fit the conflict", Letters, 19/10) to Julie Robinson ("Nobody enjoys oppression", Letters, 14/10), is as unfair as it is inaccurate. She never suggested Israel should accept the massacre of its people or not defend itself. Just as inaccurate as his characterisation of Israel which now has peace treaties, recognition and normalised relations with most of the Arab world. Then failing to mention Israel's regular aerial massacres of refugees from Lebanon (Qana) to past and present day Gaza. Then there's actual massacres like Khan Unis, Rafa and its own peaceful Arab citizens at Kafr Qasim.
YOU have to hand it to politicians, they never miss a chance to garner votes. Sharon Claydon thanked the 53 percent of voters in her constituency for voting 'yes'. Overall 61 percent of Australians voted 'no'; they are the voters that should be thanked. Ms. Clayton should focus on the struggle the rest of Australians are having to pay rents, mortgages, bills and more.
