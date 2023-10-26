Speaker after speaker from across the spectrum - Christians for Peace, an academic, the Greens - condemned the massacres being perpetuated in Gaza and demanded the Australian government call for an immediate cease-fire. The rally ended with children spontaneously coming up to the microphone and passing it around as they chanted "Free, Free Palestine!" and "Gaza don't cry, you will never die". I have attended many rallies, but have never experienced such poignancy and truth coming from the mouths of children. I particularly congratulate Newcastle's Muslim community for its heartfelt solidarity, and the Newcastle police for upholding our right to protest.