THERE'S something in the water in Ireland, or more specifically, the northern town of Dundalk.
Celtic-pop superstars The Corrs have barely aged. It's like they've been cryogenically frozen in 2001, a time when they were coming off a succession of hit albums in Australia.
That was also the last time the Irish siblings of Andrea, Caroline, Sharon and Jim Corr had performed at the Newcastle Entertainment Centre, although they did end a two-decade drought in Australia by playing a one-off concert at Pokolbin's Hope Estate last November.
On Tuesday night's return to Newcastle, The Corrs brought along a star-studded support cast in Byron Bay-based American singer-songwriter Toni Childs, UK-based Australian pop star Natalie Imbruglia and Adelaide duo Germein.
Childs, 66, became an Australian citizen last year and remains a powerfully bluesy vocalist. She's best known for her emotive feminist hits Stop Your Fussin' and I've Got To Go Now and they were unveiled early to the crowd's delight.
She found an appreciative audience, especially for I Believe In You, where she walked out into the crowd to sing among the punters.
It was somewhat of a homecoming for Imbruglia, who grew up on the Central Coast and was formerly married to Newcastle's Daniel Johns.
Imbruglia gave a breezy and fun performance featuring many of her most popular songs like Big Mistake, Wrong Impression, Wishing I Was There, and the track she'll forever be known for, Torn.
The 48-year-old's brand of guitar-pop music might have long been usurped by electronic-pop, but Imbruglia's performance was a reminder that simple hooks and sweet melodies endure.
She was also having plenty of fun on stage, too. At one point Imbruglia jokingly asked for "someone to punch that guy" in response to heckler, before she apologised.
"Sorry, a little bit of Sicilian popped out," she joked. "Thanks dad."
The Broadmeadow venue was 90 per cent full when The Corrs took to the stage with their 1997 hit Only When I Sleep.
The 20-song set lent heavily on The Corrs first three albums - Forgiven, Not Forgotten (1995), Talk On Corners (1997) and In Blue (2000).
The appeal of The Corrs has always centred in their ability to meld traditional Irish-folk and pop-rock dynamics, with a healthy dose of glamour.
Andrea - wearing a sequined silver dress - provided the glamour as she constantly twirled, skipped and danced around the stage with same verve she displayed in The Corrs' late-90s prime.
Whenever Sharon's violin combined with Andrea's tin whistle, the music soared.
This was most apparent as Sharon's violin solo on Erin Shore, which segued into an anthemic blast of Forgiven, Not Forgotten.
Andrea, Sharon and Caroline's three-part harmonies were exquisite throughout. It's a sound perfected through a childhood of singing together.
While Andrea was undoubtedly the most flamboyant member, her elder sisters Sharon and Caroline were given their opportunity in the spotlight as they dueted on No Frontiers, written by Irish legend Jimmy MacCarthy.
Older brother Jim was happy to take a backseat role on guitar and keyboards.
There were some duller moments mid-set as The Corrs rolled out Ellis Island and Haste To The Wedding from their less-successful albums White Light (2015) and Home (2005), but the Newcastle crowd respectfully listened.
They knew what was coming. So Young - written when the three Corrs sisters were still in their 20s - brought the audience to their feet.
While the message of the song has changed somewhat with The Corrs and their audience now middle-aged, it's appeal hasn't dulled.
I Never Loved You Anyway closed the main set before The Corrs returned in the encore with their biggest Australian hit Runaway. Andrea offered the audience a chance to sing along, which they gleefully accepted.
The band's most polished pop single, Breathless, then really brought the dance floor to life.
Only When I Sleep - Give Me A Reason - Summer Sunshine - Erin Shore/ Forgiven, Not Forgotten - What Can I Do - Little Lies - Don't Say You Love Me - Little Wing - No Frontiers - Joy Of Life/ Trout In The Bath - Ellis Island - Haste To The Wedding - Radio - Queen Of Hollywood - Dreams - So Young - I Never Loved You Anyway. Encore: Runaway - Breathless - Toss The Feathers
