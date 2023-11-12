Newcastle Herald
Letters

Letters and short takes November 13 2023

By Letters to the Editor
Updated November 13 2023 - 11:47am, first published 4:30am
When are we going to realise that the issues with children's behaviour in schools stem from a much larger issue? The family unit is dramatically changing. Both parents need to work. Children are in day care at an early age, and families often have little or no support network to draw on. Alcohol and drug addiction can also play a role impacting on positive outcomes for children.

