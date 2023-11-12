I was a photographer documenting the day. Some photos were hard to take because I had too many tears in my eyes to see through the lens. Watching such young children marching through the streets, crying out words that they should be far too young to be aware of: genocide, massacre, occupation, bombs. Looking down the lens and seeing their parents' faces full of worry, and grief, and such great sadness; a community brought together by such unimaginable atrocities committed against them.