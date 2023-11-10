The gradual emergence of odd-couple pairings in craft brewing hasn't been exclusive to the Merewether outfit either. The non-alcoholic label Heaps Normal has recently linked up with local coffee roaster Floozy to create a "breakfast beer" espresso stout, to say nothing of experimental flavour pairings going on at the likes of Method, Good Folk and Shout, to name a few. Modus even went so far as tasking AI to create the "perfect" IPA a few months back, with unexpected results, proving there is a market appetite across the city from consumers willing to go out on a limb.

