Allomes steers Newcastle City to Tom Locker Cup title

A mature innings from young gun Harrison Allomes guided Newcastle City to an eight-wicket win over Wallsend and their first Tom Locker Cup one-day title since 2010-11 on Sunday at No.1 Sportsground.
Opener Allomes was named man of the match after finishing unbeaten on 76 off 91 balls as the Sabres cruised past Wallsend's 193 in 33.2 overs.
Former Sydney first-grader Nick Walker, in just his third game for the club, was also not out, scoring 46 off 32 balls.
The Taree product, who earlier took a brilliant one-handed catch to dismiss Jacob Page for five, hit seven fours and got off the mark with the only six of the 40-overs-a-side decider.
Captain Oli Carter had earlier combined with Allomes for a 128-run stand, scoring 65 off 74 balls himself.
The win comes as the Sabres lead the Newcastle district cricket first-grade ladder on 26 points after five rounds, four points clear of Wallsend and Charlestown.
Wallsend, the defending two-day champions, made a strong start on Sunday thanks to Nathan Price and Aaron Wivell, who took them to 0-61 off 10 overs before the introduction of young seamer Jonah Roser and off-spinner Cal Fowler changed the game.
Roser had Wivell caught for 39 then trapped Price in front for 28 to have the Tigers 2-75. Fowler then dismissed Jacob Montgomery (8), Ryan Brooks (8) and Callum Gabriel (2) cheaply. Fowler's highlight was a sharp return catch to get Brooks.
Dan McGovern revived the Wallsend innings with 43 off 59 balls before falling to spinner Dubs Wood. Pat Magann held the tail together, scoring 25 before Wallsend were all out on the last ball. Wood and Toby Flynn finished with two wickets each.
City's run chase was off to a shaky start when Gabriel bowled Wood with a yorker in the second over for four.
However, there was little joy after that for the Tigers as Allomes and Carter powered towards the target.
Carter produced some class drives on his way past 50, hitting nine fours before holing out off spinner Will Parkinson to leave City 2-135
Walker then ensured there was no collapse from the Sabres, quickly wiping away the deficit with Allomes.
Wallsend skipper Montgomery said City's batsmen gave them few chances after his side came up short of their desired target with the bat.
"We started well but they fought back and bowled really well through the middle overs," Montgomery said.
"I would have liked a few more runs. We felt like 220 was where we needed to be, so we were a few short of that, but I still felt we could defend that.
"But they just batted really well."
