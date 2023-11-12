Newcastle Heraldsport
Allomes steers Newcastle City to Tom Locker Cup title

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
November 12 2023 - 6:37pm
Harrison Allomes cuts on his way to an unbeaten 76 for City on Sunday. Picture by Marina Neil
A mature innings from young gun Harrison Allomes guided Newcastle City to an eight-wicket win over Wallsend and their first Tom Locker Cup one-day title since 2010-11 on Sunday at No.1 Sportsground.

