For 75 years the state of Israel has denied those people displaced from their land any possible hope for a homeland. Since 1948 Israeli leaders have repeatedly stated their intention to remove all Palestinians, so that Israel will be the land from the river to the sea. David Ben-Gurian, Israel's first prime minister, declared "it must be clear there is no room in the country for two peoples ... the only solution is a land without Arabs". The current Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, continued this call in January 2023 with the declaration "the Jewish people have an exclusive right to all areas of the land of Israel and will develop settlements in Judea, Samaria, The Negev ..." naming the areas currently occupied by the Palestinians.