Saturday, 18 November 2023
Letters

Letters and short takes November 18 2023

By Letters to the Editor
November 18 2023 - 4:30am
NSW Premier Chris Minns is seeking new laws on religious discrimination.
ANTISEMITISM and Islamophobia have reared their ugly heads in Newcastle ("Graffiti horrifies Jewish community", Newcastle Herald 14/11) just as NSW Premier Chis Minns is attempting to strengthen the parts of the Crimes Act that makes it punishable to incite violence or to threaten violence. Minns is responding to the hate-speech and confrontation between pro-Palestinian and pro-Jewish demonstrators, and I expect also the lobbying of various religious groups.

