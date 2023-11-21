Five reasons a career with Whitehaven Coal is the change you've been looking for

There are plenty of good reasons why a job with Whitehaven Coal is worth considering. Picture supplied by Whitehaven Coal

If you're looking for your next career opportunity, a job with Whitehaven Coal is worth considering.



Whitehaven Coal operates four mines (three open-cut and one underground mine) in the picturesque Gunnedah Basin of New South Wales and has recently acquired BMA's Daunia and Blackwater mines in Queensland.



Available opportunities range from entry-level through to highly qualified positions in a wide range of roles. The company has been in operation for over 20 years and has long-term production plans offering job security and ongoing support for local communities.

Whether you want to progress your mining career or get your foot in the door, like CHPP Operator/Maintainer Matthew Sims, now is the perfect time to consider a role with Whitehaven Coal.

Matthew is an industrial electrician who moved to Gunnedah from Geelong with his partner Amy and their groodle, Ziggy. Looking for new opportunities, Matthew joined Whitehaven Coal's Maules Creek mine in August 2023 and couldn't be happier with the decision.

Here are just five reasons why Matthew made the move to join the team at Whitehaven Coal.

CHPP Operator/Maintainer Matthew Sims, said he couldn't be happier with his decision to take up his role at Whitehaven Coal. Picture supplied

One: Employee relocation program

Matthew took advantage of the company's relocation program to assist with the move. The program removed the stress and hassle of relocating, letting Matthew and his family focus on settling into their new home.

"The relocation program was really thorough, helping us from start to finish. Right from the get-go we were put in contact with a representative who looked after us throughout the whole process. It was probably the easiest move I've ever done," Matthew said.

Two: Ongoing training and career progression

There is a mix of mechanical and electrical trades staff onsite 24/7 who operate the plant, monitor performance and make adjustments where required.

Matthew sees a long-term future with Whitehaven Coal, with the company's commitment to ongoing training a big part of that. He has already started a Cert III in Resource Processing to support progression in his job.

"If you want an opportunity, it's there. You just have to go for it," Matthew said.

Three: A culture of support and knowledge sharing

Learning from highly skilled co-workers is invaluable when you're new to an industry like Matthew was. He has particularly enjoyed how willing his team members are to share their experiences.

There is a mix of mechanical and electrical trades staff onsite 24/7 who operate the plant, monitor performance and make adjustments where required. Picture supplied by Whitehaven Coal

"The culture is great. Everyone looks out for each other and is willing to share their knowledge so we can all achieve the same goals," he said.

Four: Live the quintessential regional Australian lifestyle

Matthew and Amy were attracted to the laid-back country lifestyle as a change from the hustle and bustle of city living.

"The Gunnedah community is a great place to raise a family. There's a real community spirit. We've met all our neighbours who have offered to lend a hand if we need anything," Matthew said.

There's an active sporting community, and as an avid golfer, Matthew joined the local golf club straightaway. With an emphasis on enjoying the region's natural beauty, vibrant arts scene and local businesses, there's something for everyone to enjoy.

Five: Work for a proudly local company

For the past 20 years Whitehaven Coal has built a reputation for excellence in project delivery, safe operation, and targeted investment in the local economy and community.

The company is committed to the future with plans to continue operations in the region for years to come and believes the local community should benefit most from the mine's presence.