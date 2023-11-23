Cardiff-Boolaroo eye both NDCA grand finalists after extending two-day run

CARDIFF-BOOLAROO captain Jay Sneddon arrives at back-to-back meetings with last season's grand finalists hoping to continue the club's two-day streak and score as many competition points as possible.
Sneddon will lead fourth-placed CBs (27 points) against Stockton (22) at Lynn Oval next round before hosting defending premiers Wallsend (28) at Pasterfield Sports Complex prior to the Christmas break.
"Obviously it would be nice to win both of those games, but we'd be happy to come away with one win," Sneddon told the Newcastle Herald.
"They are two really strong teams and Stockton off the back of a loss, they'll need to win to keep in touch with the top four so it will be a big game this week."
It comes after sealing a 21-run victory over Merewether on the weekend, having now finished the one-day section of the Newcastle District Cricket Association draw and picking up in the longer format where they left off last summer.
CBs opened 2022-2023 with five losses, ending with an outright, before a run of seven unbeaten in 90-over fixtures, starting with a tie and followed by six wins.
"Those five wickets we got [after our first one] just came from dot-ball pressure and bowling good areas," Sneddon said.
"I think that's what we carried over from last year. We're not necessarily the type of squad who are going to come in and bowl spells of really fast bowling, intimidating and genuine pace but we're really good at hitting our areas and building pressure and backing each other up in the field."
CBs successfully defended 226 by dismissing home side Merewether for 205 on Saturday despite an even century to opposition skipper and last man out Josh Geary.
Aidan Creer (3-60) and Griffin Lea (3-65) combined to quickly dismiss five Lions batsmen for a combined total of three runs.
Daniel Williams returns from representative duty at the NSW Country Championships.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.