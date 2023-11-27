Influx of Hunter patients expected to apply for voluntary assisted dying

HUNTER-based clinicians are preparing for an influx of patients applying to access Voluntary Assisted Dying on Tuesday when the service first becomes available.
It is understood at least five doctors in the region have been trained and registered as authorised voluntary assisted dying practitioners.
Across the state about 350 doctors have applied.
Hunter New England executive director of medical services, Dr Paul Craven, said the service had been working with NSW Health for the past 18 months to ensure it was "well positioned".
The aim was to implement voluntary assisted dying in a way that was compassionate, safe, accessible and aligned with the Voluntary Assisted Dying Act, Dr Craven said.
"In our district, staff have contributed to the development of the local model of care as well as care pathways," Dr Craven said.
"Our locally based team will work closely with the NSW Voluntary Assisted Dying Care Navigator Service to support our community and clinicians when the legislation comes into effect next week."
Independent Lake Macquarie MP Greg Piper, who co-authored the bill with fellow independent Alex Greenwich, said it had been a long journey.
"There are many people who have campaigned hard to see voluntary assisted dying commenced in NSW," Mr Piper said.
"Sadly, some of the people who shared this journey are no longer with us. I pay tribute to all the dedicated and courageous advocates who have worked tirelessly to see voluntary assisted dying commenced in NSW.
"I am also grateful to those in NSW Health who have worked hard over the last 12 months to see voluntary assisted dying implemented in NSW."
Voluntary assisted dying was not an alternative to palliative care, and there must be a continued investment in palliative care services in NSW to support those suffering terminal illness, Mr Piper said.
"But where a person's suffering is so great it is unable to be tolerably relieved, from Tuesday they now have the option to end their life on their own terms and with dignity," he said.
There are eleven steps in the process which must involve two independent doctors.
To be eligible, a person must have an advanced and progressive disease, illness or medical condition expected to cause their death within six months. They must also have decision-making capacity, and an enduring request to end their life.
If they meet the criteria, they will be allowed to take, or be given, a medication to bring about their death at a time that they choose.
Approval must be sought from the Voluntary Assisted Dying Board for medical authorisation before a doctor can prescribe the medication.
The NSW government passed voluntary assisted dying laws in May last year, the last state to do so. NSW chief health officer Kerry Chant has said there was only going to be a "small group of individuals" eligible for voluntary assisted dying.
