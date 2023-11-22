Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Liddell battery project gets a boost from government capacity tender

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
November 22 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The financial case for AGL's planned 500 megawatt battery at the site of the former Liddell Power Station has received a major boost from Australia's largest tender for firmed capacity.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matthew Kelly

Matthew Kelly

Journalist

Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.