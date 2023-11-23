Beef brewing: discrepancies in meat prices are starting to rankle

I WAS talking to an old cattle farmer from Quirindi. He lamented that the week prior he had to sell a third of his prime beef herd for just under $2 per kilo. Prime beef in shops and the big two supermarkets costs between $30-$35 a kilo. That is a gap of between $28 and $33 per kilo, so who is the big winner here? Certainly not the farmer.
FOR me, the campaign for the Voice was a classic example of the loudest voices supporting the worst ideas on behalf of the fewest people. Now we hear, often from the same loud voices, that Israel is an aggressor, but never Hamas. Expect them to call any offer to release Israeli hostages a generous and gracious gesture.
MATT Ophir ("Serving time is no exoneration", Letters, 22/11), thinks I should host those released from indefinite detention by the high court in my home, but my neighbour's dog told me that isn't necessary. Despite the opportunistic hyperventilating by Peter Dutton, only a small number of those released were murderers and rapists. My concern was how quickly Labor reacted with ill considered legislation. Hopefully the high court will steer us away from punitive laws aimed at some becoming aimed at all.
IN reply to Michael HInchey ("No way silence should follow Voice", Letters, 21/11), I have bad news: the Voice referendum is dead, buried and cremated, so my advice is to just let go for your own mental health.
THREE family members have just travelled to the US with Qantas, business class. Despite purchasing seats together their boarding passes had them separated. When it was questioned the reply was it is too late to change it. Qantas has lost another three regular overseas passengers.
HOW pleased I was to read someone bringing lockout law data into question ("Right call to end city's lockout laws", Newcastle Herald 16/11). I have always felt that any pro lockout law data has been extremely questionable.
However, I also question the Independent Liquor and Gaming Authority chairperson Caroline Lamb's belief that there is "probably a scarcity of venues" offering people an opportunity to have fun "without getting smashed out of their minds". In my experience, nothing could be further from the truth, and I say that not only as someone with an RSA licence, but also as a very frequent pub and club attendee for the last 25 years.
From everything I have witnessed in that time, I can attest that Newcastle pubs and clubs have an emphasis on entertainment that doesn't require alcohol.
As a non-drinker myself, I can also attest to this personally. Unfortunately, though, there is a very common misconception that alcohol consumption is the only reason one ever even enters a licensed premises.
I wholeheartedly believe that it was this kind of misconception, amongst many others, that saw the ill-advised lockout law campaign unjustifiably gain so much steam in the first place.
REGARDING the planned Rising Tide Newcastle Harbour blockade, coal exports account for $120 billion in Australian trade. The Australian coal industry employs over 50,000 people. If Australia ceased coal exports entirely, the major coal using countries would simply buy elsewhere, so what do these blockade protesters wish to achieve?
If it is to stop using fossil fuels, why do they all use kayaks made from high density polyethylene (HDPE) which is derived from petroleum and is not biodegradable? Photos on their website show them all sitting in these plastic kayaks waving plastic-ended paddles.
IN my opinion the protests happening now are a flashback to Germany in 1935, but the difference is the change of swastika for the Palestinian flag. It is still against the Jews and is antisemitic.
Israel did not start this current item of violence and destruction, the Palestinians did, yet all blame is being landed at the feet of Israel. I have not heard a word of blame being laid at the feet of Hamas.
Israel did not take hostages and open fire to start it all off. One cannot blame Israel for their response. The unfortunate side of it all is the innocent lives lost, taken by both sides.
In too many events like this, we sit back intimidated by force and let it happen. The general population has to stand up and fight back. The Poles and the French did it. It is not about religion (which fuels today's event) but what is right and wrong by civil human standards. The protests in Australia are in error by targeting homes and people personally, and businesses, just by association of nationality or religion. Should the protesters be protested about it becomes vilification. racism or discrimination.
WEDNESDAY'S Herald contained a story about an American expat, of European descent, who celebrated Thanksgiving Day ("Right at home with American tradition", Herald, 22/11).
Many Americans do not know or accept the dark history of this celebration from a Native American perspective. The Wampanoag of New Plymouth regard Thanksgiving Day as a day of theft, marking the day when Europeans stole their corn stores to get them through their second American harsh winter.
My old Economic History lecturer said of the Pilgrim Fathers: 'They fell firstly to their knees in grateful thanksgiving. Then they fell on the Native Americans.'
I CAN sympathise with Tracey Lee Smith ('No warning from telco falls short", Letters, 17/11), and her problems with Optus. I hope this helps her: Southern Phone uses the Optus network, so there's no problem with mobile coverage. They offer a number of post-paid plans ideal for low usage customers, with monthly direct debit payments.
We have had two such mobile phone plans for some time now and are very satisfied with their service. The icing on the cake is that when you ring them, hey presto, you actually get to talk to an Aussie in Australia.
I hope this helps Ms. Smith, and any other dissatisfied telco customers.
