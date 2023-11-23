Beef brewing: discrepancies in meat prices are starting to rankle

In too many events like this, we sit back intimidated by force and let it happen. The general population has to stand up and fight back. The Poles and the French did it. It is not about religion (which fuels today's event) but what is right and wrong by civil human standards. The protests in Australia are in error by targeting homes and people personally, and businesses, just by association of nationality or religion. Should the protesters be protested about it becomes vilification. racism or discrimination.