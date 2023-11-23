Newcastle Herald
Friday, 24 November 2023
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List
Letters

Beef brewing: discrepancies in meat prices are starting to rankle

By Letters to the Editor
November 24 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beef brewing: discrepancies in meat prices are starting to rankle
Beef brewing: discrepancies in meat prices are starting to rankle

I WAS talking to an old cattle farmer from Quirindi. He lamented that the week prior he had to sell a third of his prime beef herd for just under $2 per kilo. Prime beef in shops and the big two supermarkets costs between $30-$35 a kilo. That is a gap of between $28 and $33 per kilo, so who is the big winner here? Certainly not the farmer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.