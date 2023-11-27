Newcastle Herald
Tuesday, 28 November 2023
Good News

Wallsend graduates honoured for leading the way in culture at school

By Alanna Tomazin
November 28 2023 - 5:30am
Ryan Wood, 18, and Ashlee Dawson, 17, will receive a Department of Education award for Outstanding Student Leadership. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
PROUD of their culture, two West Wallsend High School year 12 graduates will be awarded for their contribution to Aboriginal education at a state level.

