What have taxpayers lost to pay for an empty Tomaree Lodge?

WHY waste $1.8 million on maintenance and security at Tomaree Lodge ("Vacant lodge's $1.8m bill", Newcastle Herald, 14/11), when it could be spent on a variety of interesting activities - museum, performing arts, art gallery, backpackers, coffee shop ... the list goes on.
I HAVE been living in Wickham since Supercars forced me to leave Newcastle East. I have never been more happy than where I currently live.
I have changed homes and locations ten times. After buying my present property, I realised I had not perused the waterfront (back) area of Honeysuckle Drive dwellings. They reminded me of some Asian concrete establishments designed to house multiple people and families (not an appealing sight). The area under consideration must be designed to buffer the already-unpleasant view.
I totally agree with Ross Wilson's view of this area that "the waterfront is already crowded with litter" ("Landmark site deserves a show-stopping plan", Letters, 10/11). I understand, Denise Lindus Trummel ("Own up to errors and we all benefit", Letters, 16/11), believes the government should "own up to errors ... having made a mistake" with the latest plans for the area.
I believe there must be more suitable areas for public housing. My fear is that these proposed apartments will be another "collection of mediocre buildings'' ("Honeysuckle idea simply sucks", Opinion 10/11). Why not build attractive, homely dwellings for those in need, where they are close to schools, appropriate parks, shops, medical care and access to suitable public transport? It seems to me the people in most need would appreciate like-minded neighbours and a sensitively thought out location is the first requirement.
THOSE who claim climate activists are hypocrites for using products made from fossil fuels are unwitting patsies for the largest global companies.
Around 100 corporations are responsible for 70 per cent of planetary emissions. It's their ploy to criticise individual carbon footprints.
For individuals, it's practically impossible to do anything without involving fossil fuels to some extent because there simply isn't the individual choice available. The whole idea of criticising individual footprints is aimed at taking the responsibility from industry.
Just because a person is forced to use the technology of the day does not disqualify them from actively seeking change.
The inspiring activist Mina Bul Jones (Letters 23/11), who will be participating in the blockade, points out the futility of making individual changes while our government incentivises fossil fuel corporations to keep polluting.
Substantive improvements to emissions can only come from governments making significant policy and legislation changes. Those taking part in the blockade have decided that to do nothing would make them part of the problem. These inspirational people have decided to be part of the solution and they should have our support.
WHEN I hear of climate change protests causing disruption to coal train movements or coal shipping, I often wonder if they know just how climate change should be avoided.
What are the practical ways of achieving this end?
While they often manage to stop a few coal trains, do any of them consider that rail transport is a very fuel efficient and eco-friendly form of transport?
Why are they not trying to make the governments, both federal and state, put more measures in place to make rail transport more attractive to shippers?
Why are these protesters not trying to make the state and federal governments spend more money on improving rail alignments to make rail transport more efficient and faster?
Why are the protestors not putting pressure on governments to complete the inland rail and convert all our railways to a common standard gauge?
Why are the protesters not putting pressure on governments to provide better rail services to regional areas to reduce car dependency?
Do these protesters really understand the best ways to reduce greenhouse gas emissions? I don't think so.
I FIND the claims of Rising Tide and other climate change activists about future weather quite comical. When we look at the recent forecasts, their models haven't come within a bull's roar of being accurate. When computers first came into existence, there was a statement repeatedly mentioned in classes I attended: garbage in, garbage out, or modelling is only as accurate as the information you feed in. As for climate change, didn't we have an Ice Age? So of course the climate's changing, just not to the level claimed.
I'VE been away enjoying the sport of kings over the past few weeks. Could our regular South Australian contributor explain why Glenelg is still the same as it's always been? The rising seas haven't claimed our beachfront accommodation and I hear islands are growing faster than Albo's frequent flyer points. Mr Measday, we have very much enjoyed your wonderful city once again. The only thing is that we noticed more desperate homeless people than our last visit. If only Albo could find some money to fix this. But the people of distant growing islands need the money more. The Torrens hasn't washed away my favourite gin bar, thank the Lord.
I BELIEVE Israel must be referred to the International Criminal Court (ICC) and their ambassador must be kicked out of Australia. Israel can't be allowed to commit genocide with impunity. If this was China or Russia or Afghanistan, the American flag-wavers would be screaming blue murder till the cows come home.
BACK in the 1990s, after the end of Communism in Yugoslavia, the country devolved into separate nationalities intent on murdering each other in the most brutal manner. When it appeared the Serbians were gaining the upper hand NATO decided to bomb Belgrade. Considering the body count in Gaza, I wonder if NATO has any plans to bomb West Jerusalem?
CLIVE Jensen ("Questions arising over the feds", Letters, 17/11), so you think the Coalition has done a good job running the country over the last decade? You must be kidding. Honestly. All the garbage Labor is trying to fix now is because the great Coalition left it for them. Just remember, it will take years to fix the mess, not a few months.
FURTHER to David Stuart's letter ("Nothing relaxing in Israel trip", Letters, 17/11). I heard Scott Morrison talking on the radio. He was in London when invited by Boris Johnson to go to Israel with him. They met the Prime Minister and were shown horrific photos of what Hamas had done. Did they think they would let the atrocities go?
