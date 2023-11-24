What have taxpayers lost to pay for an empty Tomaree Lodge?

I'VE been away enjoying the sport of kings over the past few weeks. Could our regular South Australian contributor explain why Glenelg is still the same as it's always been? The rising seas haven't claimed our beachfront accommodation and I hear islands are growing faster than Albo's frequent flyer points. Mr Measday, we have very much enjoyed your wonderful city once again. The only thing is that we noticed more desperate homeless people than our last visit. If only Albo could find some money to fix this. But the people of distant growing islands need the money more. The Torrens hasn't washed away my favourite gin bar, thank the Lord.