Saturday, 25 November 2023
Letters

What have taxpayers lost to pay for an empty Tomaree Lodge?

By Letters to the Editor
November 25 2023 - 4:30am
Tomaree Lodge in 2015.
WHY waste $1.8 million on maintenance and security at Tomaree Lodge ("Vacant lodge's $1.8m bill", Newcastle Herald, 14/11), when it could be spent on a variety of interesting activities - museum, performing arts, art gallery, backpackers, coffee shop ... the list goes on.

