Coles slash prices on entire shelves amid Senate scrutiny threat

There's nothing quite like the threat of an impending Senate inquiry to roll out the yellow sale tickets at Coles is there?
A few shoppers online have been pointing out the convenient timing of swathes of grocery shelves showing slashed prices in recent weeks, as the supermarket giants apparently make a show of trying to defend last year's billion-dollar profits raked in at the height of a cost of living crisis.
The federal Greens secured cross-party support in December to set up a national inquiry to examine the duopoly's market control as drivers for high food prices, as Coles and Woolworths face accusations of cashing in as consumers struggle to make ends meet.
Coles has agreed to put up CEO Leak Weckert when the inquiry begins, but was quick to point out the sky-high food prices were just the price of doing business.
"Having a profitable business means Coles can continue to serve Australians, invest in our stores, employ our 120,000 team members, support our local communities, pay taxes in Australia, pay dividends to our hundreds of thousands of mum and dad shareholders and ensure long-term sustainable relationships with our suppliers," the company said in a statement.
In recent weeks, the accusations of price gouging have conjured up memories of celebrity chef Curtis Stone's now infamous "feed your family for $10" campaign in 2017, and sent some shoppers into a fizz as the bank note that could once bake a family-sized cottage pie (according to Curtis' recipe) now barely covers a packet of cheese singles.
The renewed interest in the $10 dinner seems to have started when one misguided Coles Express manager tried in September to capitalise on some of the social media buzz by posting their own $10 haul which included a coffee, a sausage roll and a servo muffin.
Coles sold its Coles Express business to Viva Express back in May, but the response to the clip understandably caused a stir for all the wrong kinds of PR reasons, prompting a minor panic from the brand and a few outraged headlines asking whether "tone deaf" was an adequate enough descriptor without adding a few expletives in the middle.
With Curtis' cottage pie recipe showing a cost inflation of around 140 per cent in six years since Coles' ad campaign back in 2017, it seemed the first thing to do was throw out all the old rules and start fresh.
To be fair to Curtis, those prices represented the years before COVID and before Russia's war, and the litany of just about every other thing that has fundamentally changed our understanding of the world since 2018. So, to test this $10-dinner theory, it was necessary to start from the beginning.
I settled on a Carbonara as the meal, reasoning that the traditional dish contains only four ingredients, it's a reasonably common and easy mid-weeker where ingredients are readily available, and most of those ingredients come from the bigger end of the healthy food pyramid.
With a recipe planned, I hit up four major grocery outlets in Newcastle to see what I could pick up for $10 (or as close to it as possible).
According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics' most recent monthly Consumer Price Index (CPI) release, grains that make pasta have had one of the largest increase in prices, rising 8.9 per cent year-on-year to September, outstripping other high inflation items like dairy products (8 per cent) and manufactured items like soups and frozen pizza (6.8 per cent). Meat has risen steadily by 1.7 per cent since September 2022 when the CPI was at its highest in more than 30 years.
Woolworths ultimately came in at the cheapest outlet at $10.17 for the four items, but only when taking into account a Rewards member discount that saved a dollar on cheese. Buying bacon through the deli, where I could control portion sizes (I bought three rashers at both Coles and Woolworths) against the kilogram price, was another saving.
Aldi proved more challenging, where free range eggs were twice as expensive as the caged variety, and the cheaper caged eggs were only available as a full dozen for $4.49. But, even without the deli-shopping saving method, Aldi had reasonably affordable diced bacon in 200g packs for $3.99. Even with a windfall of considerably cheaper pasta than all other outlets at 99 cents, a slightly more expensive cheese did away with the potential savings, bringing the total shop to $13.96.
Coles fell just shy of the most expensive shop at $15.37, where again caged eggs were only available by the dozen for $4.90, representing almost half of my budget, and pasta was more than twice as expensive as Aldi at $2. Shopping through the deli again helped keep meat costs down, but still came in at $3.97.
IGA ultimately proved the most expensive shop at $16.69, where specials were limited and a smaller range of items meant budget options were not as widely available. Pasta was the most expensive of the four outlets at $2.58, and 250g of middle bacon was $7.12.
The CPI is a measure of inflation published by the ABS, and generally keeps track of the rising costs of basic commodities like food, housing, transport, utilities, and alcohol and tobacco among other items.
In broad terms, items tend to become more or less expensive depending on the relationship of supply and demand in the market.
The Reserve Bank describes two broad themes of inflation as items becoming more expensive when demand for a particular item outstrips supply, or when the cost of production of certain products is pushed up by the price of domestic or imported materials that forces producers to make less or charge more.
The ABS has been tracking the CPI monthly since around September 2022, which began steadily rising in July 2021 when COVID-disrupted supply lines began to be felt, and peaked around a year later as Russia's condemned war on Ukraine created havoc for import items from that part of the world, like wheat and energy materials liked oil and fuel, mixed with themes of a three-year La Nina causing harvest shocks, and rising energy prices.
The price of food and alcohol accounts for a considerable part of the CPI calculation. While the CPI has been gradually falling since its peak back in December 2022, the cost of food and alcohol products have risen about 4.8 per cent year-on-year to September.
These local figures for grocery prices, however, seem to contrast the costs of global food items, which is measured by the United Nations, and has been gradually falling since May 2022.
While inflation in grocery prices has been cooling steadily, supermarket giants like Coles and Woolworths (which collectively control about 65 per cent of the Australian grocery market) have continued to blame supply chains and Russia's war for passing costs on to consumers more than a year after the event.
Coles Group posted an annual profit of $1.1 billion after tax in 2023, eclipsed by Woolworths at $1.72 billion. It comes as grocery bills around Australia reached an average of $160 according to Canstar data, leading to accusations by the likes of former competition watchdog boss Rod Sims that food giants have used their considerable market control to charge more for items than they necessarily need to, in order to capitalise on profits.
The $10-dinner problem is not the most effective way to budget to afford groceries, but it does reveal some of the issues facing shoppers at the checkout.
The NSW government has advised shoppers to plan meals to identify savings, find areas where food waste is happening in the house and try to address it, and to shop for specials and imperfect vegetable items which can often prove cheaper.
Store offerings like the odd bunch, or imperfect picks are often a place to save on fresh produce, and planning soups for wilted vegetables and smoothies for soft fruit is one way to make items stretch.
But even then, the state recommends budgeting as much as $100 per person in the household per week for groceries, as long as the total doesn't exceed more than a third of total after-tax income.
The University of Newcastle advises students who are budgeting, and often living out of home for the first time, to plan a shopping list based on prepared meals for the week to avoid impulse buying, consider eating meat-free for a night a week, and to shop for essentials on special and fruits and vegetables that are in season and are more readily available.
Buying in bulk is another often suggested saving method, but budget experts have suggested that the possible savings from bulk buy may not be as simple as they appear on the surface. Buying times at bulk prices can reduce the cost of the items per unit (a dinner portion, for example, may work out to meet the $10 mark, even though the cost of bulk ingredients was much higher), but shoppers have to then consider the utility and extra goods cost of storing the produce.
Bulk items take up space, for example, and can require larger refrigerators that run at a higher energy cost. Experts advise that buying judiciously is often a better way to save than buying broadly in bulk.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.