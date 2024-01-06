Newcastle Herald
Coles slash prices on entire shelves amid Senate scrutiny threat

Simon McCarthy
By Simon McCarthy
Updated January 6 2024 - 12:08pm, first published 11:00am
At Coles in Cessnock last week, entire sections were showing slashed prices.
There's nothing quite like the threat of an impending Senate inquiry to roll out the yellow sale tickets at Coles is there?

