Sunday, 26 November 2023
Sarina Bolden sparks Jets victory in seven-goal thriller

By Renee Valentine
Updated November 26 2023 - 6:48pm, first published 6:21pm
Sarina Bolden showed she will be a key signing by the Jets with a double in their win over Canberra at McKellar Park on Sunday. Picture Getty Images
Philippines international Sarina Bolden declared her arrival at the Newcastle Jets in spectacular fashion on Sunday, producing a match brace to inspire a much-needed 4-3 win over Canberra at McKellar Park.

