Journalist Joanne McCarthy thanked for fearless reporting

There are those who are wealthy. The interest rate will have virtually no effect on their lives as they will continue to have their hair cut, attend social functions, buy expensive items etc. Then there are those who are caught in between, not quite in the wealthy category but, while still going to the hairdresser, cut back on a number of items and play safe when it comes to watching their budgets. Finally, we have the strugglers who live from week to week, worrying whether or not they can pay the mortgage or have enough money to fill their car with petrol.