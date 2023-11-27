Newcastle Herald
Tuesday, 28 November 2023
Opinion

Journalist Joanne McCarthy thanked for fearless reporting

By Letters to the Editor
November 28 2023 - 4:00am
Joanne McCarthy
Joanne McCarthy

HUGE congratulations to Joanne McCarthy for being recognised for her outstanding contribution to journalism at the Walkley Awards last week.

