Tuesday, 28 November 2023
State overrides Hunter councils' density limits to tackle housing crisis

Michael Parris
By Michael Parris
November 28 2023 - 12:01am
A government-supplied image showing the kind of diverse housing mix it would like to see across Sydney, Newcastle and the Illawarra. Image supplied
A government-supplied image showing the kind of diverse housing mix it would like to see across Sydney, Newcastle and the Illawarra. Image supplied

The NSW government has announced sweeping changes to planning rules to fast-track higher-density housing across Sydney, the Lower Hunter and Illawarra.

