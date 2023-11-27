How much does a residential shed cost in Australia?

How much does it cost to build a residential shed in Australia?

This article is in partnership with Fair Dinkum Builds.



If you've been tinkering with the idea of building a residential shed on your property, you're probably wondering just how much that could set you back. From a humble garden nook under $200 to a full-size shed touching around $2,500 up to five figures, prices vary significantly based on several factors, making it a tad tricky to pin down an exact figure.

So, let's dive into each factor and give you a rough idea of what a residential shed may cost you in Australia.

Roof style

When it comes to roof styles, most sheds feature either a traditional peak roof, a barn roof, or a slanted shed roof. In a shed kit, these styles usually cost the same. However, if you're building from scratch, a barn roof may cost more. Additionally, elaborate roof styles with decorative gables tend to carry a higher price tag.

Fair Dinkum Builds, for instance, offers a range of stylish roof options - you can spice up your shed and stay within budget. From flat and skillion roofs, gables, Dutch gables, hip and barn roof styles to multi-level designs with lofts or skylights - there's something for every taste and budget.

The size factor

No brainer here - the bigger the shed, the more cash you dish out. But wait, it's not that straightforward. Depending on your intended use for this personal space, size could mean a lot in terms of cost per square meter (sqm).

For instance, if you want a simple garden shed with just enough room for some tools, that shouldn't cost you more than $500. However, if it's going to double up as an office or extra living space, then expect to fork out about $2,000 or more.

Height matters

Want to park tall equipment or create overhead storage? Then, you'll need a taller shed, which will inevitably cost more. The preference for height varies from person to person, but remember, the taller the shed, the heftier the price tag.

Cement slabs

Whether or not to use a cement slab for your shed foundation is the first big decision you'll face. While many sheds can be built directly on flat ground or with corner posts sunk into the ground, opting for a cement slab can increase sturdiness and provide a cleaner floor surface. However, keep in mind that this option will significantly affect your shed's overall cost.

Material choices

The choice of building materials also plays a pivotal role in determining the cost. Stainless steel is a popular choice for shed kits and custom builds due to its durability, colour variety, and pleasing aesthetics. Opting for wooden siding instead may result in a higher cost and shorter lifespan.

Shed kits

For those seeking the best bang for their buck, prefabricated shed kits are a fantastic option. These kits have evolved over time, now offering customisation in size, style, colours, and layout. Even if you're quite the handyman, the affordability of a shed kit is hard to beat compared to building from scratch.

Extras

Extras like insulation, windows, custom doors, or interior finishes will add to the cost. Depending on your selections, these could add several hundred to a few thousand dollars to your total.

Final thoughts

Building a residential shed in Australia could cost anywhere from a few hundred dollars for a simple, basic structure, up to $15000 or more for a larger, custom-designed shed with all the extras. This cost range offers flexibility to accommodate everyone's budget and, of course, their dream shed.