There's a twist in Australian coal exporters' tale

The academy gave their 2021 Nobel Prize in Physics to Syukuro Manabe "for the physical modelling of Earth's climate, quantifying variability and reliably predicting global warming". This was a grave error according to Tony. Despite what some deniers try to tell us, climate models are accurate and have been for decades. Manabe and Richard Wetherald wrote the first climate model in 1967. It has been almost perfect in its predictions of current warming. It has been acknowledged as one of the most influential scientific papers of all time, and is still referred to and used today, despite being over half a century old.