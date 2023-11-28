Newcastle Herald
Wednesday, 29 November 2023
Letters

There's a twist in Australian coal exporters' tale

By Letters to the Editor
November 29 2023 - 4:00am
Rising Tide protesters at the Port of Newcastle at the weekend.
The flotilla of kayaks in Newcastle harbour may have caused a temporary delay in coal exports, and enabled participants to feel good about themselves, but it will not halt coal exports ("The point of the protests: a cleaner and stronger Hunter", Herald, 25/11).

