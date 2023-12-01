Ticket to a smoother ride on emotional roller-coaster

Bad moods can strike anyone, anytime, and for various reasons. Sometimes, it feels as though they sneak up on us without warning, which can feel even more overwhelming because we don't know why we feel this way. The bad mood can spiral into irritability towards others, reduced motivation, self-imposed isolation, and diminished self-esteem.
The cascade of repercussions may bring conflict in our relationships, and feelings of isolation. However, we don't have to be helpless victims of our emotional states. It's all about understanding the psychology behind our emotions.
Negative moods often stem from a lack of emotional awareness of our day-to-day experiences and, specifically, our feelings.
Pushing away, trying to distract from our negative emotions or "not dwelling on the negative" is often seen as a well-intentioned effort to feel more positive. However, we know that this amplifies our difficult feelings, and we are much healthier and more in control when we acknowledge these feelings and instead treat ourselves with compassion.
Establishing a simple, regular practice to tune in to these emotional shifts is important so that we don't get caught off guard by sudden bouts of bad moods. It's an investment in becoming less susceptible to emotional surprises in the future.
The key steps in this practice are tuning in to your body's physical sensations, noticing what the body is trying to tell us, acknowledging what is bothering you, validating your emotions and taking action towards improving your mood. Sometimes that action might be practising acceptance of a situation.
Tarnya Davis is a clinical and forensic psychologist and principal of NewPsych Psychologists. newpsych.com.au
